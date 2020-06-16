Military promises details on plan for Cyclone helicopters to fly again

CF members and EDT Hercules personnel inspect recovered parts of the helicopter Stalker 22 during recovery operations for the aircraft in the Mediterranean Sea on May 31, 2020. The Canadian military is promising today to share its plan for getting Cyclone helicopters back in the air after a deadly crash off the coast of Greece in April. Officials have not revealed the cause of crash of the Cyclone known as Stalker 22, which killed six service members. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Department of National Defence, Cdr Robert Watt, *MANDATORY CREDIT*