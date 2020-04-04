Feds pulled between bailing out oil and gas and moving to cleaner energy

A pumpjack works at a well head on an oil and gas installation on a foggy day near Cremona, Alta., Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016. Canada's oil producers could only sit and watch as the price of their product plummeted to less than what it costs to buy a litre of soda in March, hit by the combined whammy of a COVID-19-induced drop in global demand, and a production war between Russia and Saudi Arabia that flooded the market with more oil it didn't need. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh