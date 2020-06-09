Pursue Iran in international court over shootdown: victims' family spokesman

Debris is seen from an Ukrainian plane which crashed as rescue workers search the scene in Shahedshahr, southwest of the capital Tehran, Iran, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. A Canadian spokesman for families and loved ones who were killed in Iran's Jan. 8 shootdown of a Ukrainian airliner says the regime is waging psychological warfare against them by refusing to release its flight recorders. Hamed Esmaeilion, who lost his wife and nine-year-old daughter in the crash, says he wants the Canadian government to pursue Iran in the International Court of Justice because he says the regime is trying to prevent any meaningful investigation of the tragedy. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Ebrahim Noroozi