B.C. First Nation adopts 'digital twinning' software to better manage territory

A three-dimensional illustration of the unceded Mowachaht-Muchalaht territory's topography near the central-west coast of Vancouver Island is shown in digital twinning software called TimberOps in this handout image. A First Nation on Vancouver Island is the first in Canada to use digital twinning software to improve mapping and resource management across its territory, says the Victoria-based creator of the platform that looks almost like a video game. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, LlamaZOO *MANDATORY CREDIT*