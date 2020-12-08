B.C. ministers pay tribute to Joseph Arvay, lawyer and civil rights champion

Gov.-Gen. Julie Payette invests Joseph Arvay as an Officer of the Order of Canada during a ceremony at Rideau Hall on May 10, 2018 in Ottawa. British Columbia's attorney general paid tribute Tuesday in the legislature to Arvay, saying he reformed Canada's legal landscape and fought for the rights of all Canadians throughout his lifetime. David Eby said the death of Arvay, 71, will leave an indelible mark and a gap that will not be filled. THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Kawai