Implementation of Divorce Act reforms delayed eight months by pandemic

Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada David Lametti speaks with the media following a cabinet meeting on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Tuesday, February 25, 2020. Highly anticipated reforms to divorce laws in Canada have been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The reforms were to have gone into effect on July 1 but Justice Minister David Lametti says that has been pushed back to March 1, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld