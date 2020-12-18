Meng's lawyers outline new branch of argument in extradition case documents

Meng Wanzhou, centre, chief financial officer of Huawei, returns to B.C. Supreme Court after a break from a hearing, in Vancouver, on Friday, December 11, 2020. Lawyers for Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou are alleging the United States' legal case against her violates common international law and the extradition proceedings against her should be stayed. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck