Auditor General says she needs bigger funding boost due to pandemic demands

Parliament Hill is shown in Ottawa on March 11, 2020. Auditor General Karen Hogan says she is asking the government for more money because of the unprecedented demands of the COVID-19 pandemic. Hogan is putting the government on notice during her first appearance before the House of Commons finance committee since she was appointed. Hogan noted that her predecessor, interim auditor general Sylvain Ricard, asked for an additional $10.8 million in February. But she says given the reality of the current pandemic, her department will need more than that. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick