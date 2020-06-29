MONTREAL - A Montreal bus driver is in critical condition after the bus he was driving slammed into a tractor-trailer in the city's north end.
Montreal police say the incident occurred near the corner of Pelletier Avenue and Henri-Bourassa Boulevard in the Montreal-North borough this morning.
Const. Benoit Boisselle says the bus slammed into the back of a 16-metre truck that was stopped at a red light.
Firefighters had to pull the driver from the crushed front of the bus.
The driver, a man in his 40s, was transported to hospital with serious lower body injuries, and authorities fear for his life.
Of the five people aboard the bus at the time, a man in his 30s suffered minor head injuries, while the driver of the truck was not injured.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 29, 2020.