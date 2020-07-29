Manitoba First Nation takes first steps to get jurisdiction over children in care

Onekanew (Chief) at Opaskwayak Cree Nation, Christian Sinclair, asks Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister a question at the Manitoba Legislature in Winnipeg on November 7, 2017. A Manitoba First Nation has begun the process to create its on child welfare system under controversial federal legislation that allows Indigenous groups jurisdiction to enact their own laws. Opaskwayak Cree Nation has retained a Winnipeg law firm and will be conducting consultations with members in the upcoming months to develop the law to take charge of their children in care. "The imposition of federal and provincial laws on Opaskwayak children and families has not worked for us," said Christian Sinclair, the onekanew, or chief of the First Nation on Wednesday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods