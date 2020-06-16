Families of Flight 752 victims demand plan, timeline for holding Iran to account

A man pauses to look at photographs of some of the people who died in the downing of Ukrainian Airlines Flight 752 in Iran, during a vigil for the victims of the flight at the Har El synagogue in West Vancouver on Sunday January 19, 2020. The families of Canadians killed by Iran's downing of a commercial airliner in January are preparing to grill Foreign Affairs Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne over the federal government's plan to hold the Islamic Republic to account. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck