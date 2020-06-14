Chief of N.B. First Nation asks community not to speak to media about shooting

A house is surrounded by police tape where a man was shot on Friday night, near Miramichi, N.B. on Saturday, June 13, 2020. A section of route 425 was blocked to through traffic. The man fatally shot by New Brunswick RCMP Friday night has been identified by social media posts as Rodney Levi, 48, of the Metepenagiag First Nation. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ron Ward