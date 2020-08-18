Nisga'a Chief who led nation to landmark treaty, Joe Gosnell, dies of cancer

B.C. Premier Glen Clark and Nisga'a Tribal Council President Joe Gosnell shake hands after signing the Nisga'a Final Agreement in Terrace, B.C., on April 27, 1999. Joe Gosnell, a renowned treaty negotiator, politician and leader of the Nisga'a Nation, has died at the age of 85. A statement from the Nisga'a Lisims government of northwestern British Columbia says Gosnell died in his home in New Aiyansh after a long battle with cancer. A hereditary Nisga'a chieftain of the Eagle Clan, Gosnell was president of the nation when it signed the landmark Nisga'a Final Agreement in 2000. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nick Procaylo