A new survey indicates Atlantic Canadians are largely opposed to lifting quarantine requirements for Canadians who live outside the region.
More than 3,300 Atlantic Canadians participated in the Halifax-based Narrative Research survey that asked questions about existing travel restrictions imposed to stop the spread of COVID-19.
More than three-quarters of respondents were opposed to lifting 14-day quarantine requirements for visitors from the rest of Canada within the next month.
Seventy-nine per cent of respondents said they had not left their home provinces since Atlantic Canada created the so-called travel "bubble" in July, which waived the 14-day self-isolation rules for residents of the region who cross provincial borders.
Prince Edward Islanders were most likely to have travelled within the Atlantic region, at 38 per cent, while Newfoundlanders and Labradorians were the least likely, at seven per cent.
People who had travelled within the Atlantic bubble were more likely under the age of 55 and higher income earners.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 14, 2020.