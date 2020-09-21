N.S. Mi'kmaq bands restock lobster traps after gear removed by non-Indigenous boats

Members of the Sipekne'katik First Nation load lobster traps on the wharf in Saulnierville, N.S., after launching its own self-regulated fishery on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020. Mi'kmaq communities in Nova Scotia are restocking lobster traps for Indigenous harvesters after a flotilla of non-Indigenous fishing boats removed the gear from St. Mary's Bay over the weekend. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan