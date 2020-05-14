Schools face daunting, unique reopening challenges during pandemic

Paul Sapounzi, managing partner with the Ventin Group architects, is shown in a handout photo. As Canada begins grappling with the issue of recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic, the question of how to safely reopen schools has emerged as a particularly thorny topic. Physical constraints, economic considerations and student needs and habits all seem at odds with public health advice which mandates rigid physical distancing for the foreseeable future. How can schools adapt to the new reality? THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO