Infrastructure in Nunavut far behind that in most of Canada: report

A Canada flag flies beside an Nunavut flag in Iqaluit, Nunavut on July 31, 2019. Nunavut Inuit face less and worse infrastructure than other Canadians, says a report released today by Nunavut Tunngavik Inc, the land-claim organization that represents Inuit in the territory. The 300-page report was commissioned by NTI to measure the infrastructure gap between Nunavut and the rest of Canada. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick