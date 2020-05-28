Priest plans virtual memorial service for four N.L. fishermen as community mourns

Ed Norman, left to right, Scott Norman, Jody Norman, Isaac Kettle, four fishermen from St. Lawrence, N.L., who went missing while fishing for crab on Monday as shown in this image provided by Melissa Mayo-Norman. A small Newfoundland and Labrador community is preparing a virtual service to mourn the deaths of four fishermen, three of them from one family. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Melissa Mayo-Norman *MANDATORY CREDIT*