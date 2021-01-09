COVID-19 case numbers continued to soar in many parts of Canada on Saturday as Quebec prepared to become the first province to impose a curfew on its residents.
Premier Francois Legault announced earlier this week that Quebecers will have to stay home from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. in an effort to prevent people from gathering in defiance of public health guidelines.
The measures will last at least four weeks and apply to everyone except essential workers, people walking their dogs and a short list of other exceptions, with violators facing stiff fines.
In a Facebook message, Legault said the province's hospitals were approaching a "tipping point" where it would be forced to delay treatment for all but the most urgent cases.
He said the curfew would help stop "even the smallest" gatherings.
"It's the sum of all these little infringements of the rules that feed the virus," he wrote.
The province broke the 3,000-case mark for the first time on Saturday, joining Ontario, which has recorded such numbers for weeks.
Ontario has delayed the return to in-person classes in parts of the province to slow the spread, prompting the education minister to announce Saturday that more workers would be eligible for free child-care.
Stephen Lecce said RCMP officers, custodial and clerical education workers and postal staff would be among the expanded list of essential workers deemed eligible for the measure designed to help parents who need to work while their children attend classes remotely until at least Jan. 25.
Further east, New Brunswick also reported one of the highest single-day increases since the onset of the pandemic, with 30 new cases of COVID-19 spread across the province.
In a statement, Canada's chief public health officer said the virus was continuing to gain steam.
"With the current momentum of the epidemic and continued high rates of infection in many areas of the country, rapid accumulation of cases will continue until we can make significant progress in interrupting spread," Dr. Theresa Tam wrote.
She urged Canadians to keep following public health advice to limit the spread of COVID-19 while the vaccination effort ramps up.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan 9, 2021