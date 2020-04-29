Lobbying in Ottawa hit monthly records amid oil crash and pandemic, stats show

Saudi stock market officials watch the stock market screen displaying Saudi Arabia's state-owned oil company Aramco after the debut of Aramco's initial public offering (IPO) on the Riyadh's stock market in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019. A global pandemic and a parallel crash in oil prices helped push lobbying in Ottawa to record heights over the last two months. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Amr Nabil