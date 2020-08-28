City-sponsored justice awareness mural 'deeply disrespectful,' says police chief

People look at the More Justice More Peace Mural created by 17 artists on display to raise awareness of injustices suffered by Black and Indigenous people and other people of colour at Bastion Square in Victoria, B.C., on Friday August 28, 2020. The mural includes the acronym ACAB, for "All Cops Are Bastards" or "All Cops Are Bad" which Victoria Police Department deem as, "deeply disrespectful." THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito