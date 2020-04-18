The latest news on the COVID-19 global pandemic (all times Eastern):

12 p.m.

New Brunswick is reporting one more confirmed case of COVID-19.

Five people are in hospital due to the virus and three are in intensive care.

Eighty-seven people from New Brunswick have recovered from the virus. The province has 118 confirmed cases.

---

11:15 a.m.

Canada has extended its border closure with the United States for 30 days.

The closure restricts non-essential travel across the border.

The border was originally closed on March 21, with the arrangement set to expire on Tuesday.

---

10:30 a.m.

Ontario reported another 485 cases of COVID-19 today as the province passed a total of 10,000 cases of the virus.

There were also 36 new deaths for a new total of 514.

More than 800 people are in hospital and 250 them are in intensive care.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.