Canadian Rangers deployed to Neskantaga First Nation during water crisis, Miller says

Minister of Indigenous Services Marc Miller, left, and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau provide an update on the COVID-19 pandemic during a press conference in Ottawa on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020. Miller says Canadian Rangers should be on the ground at Neskantaga First Nation today. The remote community in northern Ontario has mostly evacuated after high levels of hydrocarbons in the water reservoir forced officials to turn off the pipes earlier this month. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick