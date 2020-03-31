Disinfect mail boxes and entertainment to 'feed and fuel' the soul; In The News for March 31

Ralph Goodale, Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness, makes an announcement in Ottawa on August 6, 2019. Governments must be as transparent as possible with Canadians about response measures for COVID-19, says former Liberal public safety minister Ralph Goodale. The cascade of daily briefings from the prime minister all the way down to local health officials are essential to that process, but he said it's equally important that the government makes sure its being held accountable as it develops its response. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick