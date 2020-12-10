Brits fear 'damage' if Canadian politicians delay ratification of trade deal

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson gestures as he welcomes the Crown Prince of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan at 10 Downing Street in London, Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020. The British government is concerned and disappointed that Canada's Parliament won't be able to formally ratify their new trade agreement ahead of a Jan. 1 deadline. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Frank Augstein