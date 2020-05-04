Nunavut's first COVID-19 case turns out to be false positive

Specimens to be tested for COVID-19 are seen at LifeLabs after being logged upon receipt at the company's lab, in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, March 26, 2020. The High Arctic may still be free of the novel coronavirus after all. A case of COVID-19 supposedly confirmed in the remote Nunavut community of Pond Inlet has turned out to be a false positive.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck