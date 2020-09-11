B.C. gang leader Jamie Bacon to be sentenced today in Surrey Six case

In this courtroom sketch, reputed gang leader Jamie Bacon is seen sitting in a courtroom at B.C. Supreme Court during a sentencing hearing, in Vancouver, B.C., Friday, Aug. 28, 2020. A judge is scheduled to sentence a gang leader today on a charge related to shootings in 2007 that left six people dead at a highrise apartment building in Surrey, B.C. Bacon pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to murder Corey Lal in the so-called Surrey Six case. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Felicity Don