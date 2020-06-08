N.L. medical examiner confirms body of missing fisherman has been found

Ed Norman, left to right, Scott Norman, Jody Norman, Isaac Kettle, four fishermen from St. Lawrence, N.L., who went missing while fishing for crab on Monday as shown in this image provided by Melissa Mayo-Norman. The body of a Newfoundland fisherman who died with three others when a 12-metre fishing vessel sank last month has been identified, according to the RCMP. The police force says the provincial chief medical examiner's officer has confirmed that a body recovered Saturday on western side of the mouth of Placentia Bay was that of Isaac Kettle. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Melissa Mayo-Norman *MANDATORY CREDIT*