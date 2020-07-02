Psychiatrists, Ontario government liable for horrific patient abuse

Danny Joanisse is seen outside Ontario Superior Court in Toronto on Monday, April 29, 2019.A pair of psychiatrists who experimented on inmates of a maximum-security mental-health facility have been found liable for what the plaintiffs asserted was mistreatment amounting to torture. In his decision, Ontario Superior Court Justice Ed Morgan sided with 28 former patients of Oak Ridge in Penetanguishine, Ont., in their 20-year-old action against the doctors and provincial government. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Colin Perkel