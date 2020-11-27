A COVID-19 Black Friday and stricter rules in Saskatchewan: In The News for Nov. 27

In The News is a roundup of stories from The Canadian Press designed to kickstart your day. Here is what's on the radar of our editors for the morning of Nov. 27 ...
What we are watching in Canada ...
Black Friday, the one-day shopping bonanza known for its big bargains and large crowds, has arrived.
While rising COVID-19 cases and weeks of staggered deals have muted the usual fanfare of the shopping event, retailers are banking on today's sales to bolster their bottom line.
Retail analysts say some bargain hunters are still expected to shop in brick-and-mortar stores, where possible, in the hopes of snagging a doorbuster deal.
But they say the majority of this year's Black Friday purchases are expected to be made online.
Eric Morris, head of retail at Google Canada, says e-commerce in Canada has doubled during the pandemic.
He says given ongoing lockdowns and in-store capacity limits, online sales are expected to be strong today and remain heightened over the holiday shopping season.
Indeed, big box stores, which often attract the largest lineups and crowds on Black Friday, have moved most promotions online.
Yet although Black Friday's top sellers tend to be big-ticket electronics, some shoppers might be on the hunt for deals on more basic items.
Lisa Hutcheson, managing partner at consulting firm J.C. Williams Group, says some shoppers may take advantage of today's sales to "stock up and hunker down for the winter."
---
Also this ...
REGINA — Group sports are suspended in Saskatchewan starting today and no more than 30 people are allowed to gather inside public venues as the province tries to contain its spread of COVID-19.
The cap applies to bingo halls, worship services, casinos, and receptions for weddings and funerals.
The Saskatchewan Party government announced added health measures on Wednesday after weeks of rising cases that have driven up hospitalizations.
Although formal competition is prohibited, athletes and dancers who are 18 years old and younger can still practise in groups of eight if they stay far enough apart and wear masks — now required in all indoor fitness facilities.
No more than four people can sit together at a bar or restaurant and tables must be three metres apart if they are not separated by a barrier.
Large retail stores have to cut their capacity by half.
The measures are to be in place until Dec. 17.
---
What we are watching in the U.S. ...
Americans are marking the Thanksgiving holiday amid an unrelenting pandemic that has upended traditions at dinner tables all around the country.
Zoom and FaceTime calls are fixtures this year, and people who have lost family members to the virus are keeping an empty seat to honour their loved ones.
Far fewer volunteers will help at soup kitchens or community centres.
A Utah health department has been delivering boxes of food to residents who are infected with the virus and can’t go to the store.
A New York nursing home is offering drive-up visits for families of residents struggling with celebrating the holiday alone.
---
What we are watching in the rest of the world ...
SEOUL — South Korea's spy agency has told lawmakers that North Korea executed at least two people, banned fishing at sea and locked down its capital as part of frantic anti-coronavirus steps.
The lawmakers cited the National Intelligence Service as saying that North Korea also ordered diplomats overseas to refrain from any acts that could provoke the United States because it is worried about president-elect Joe Biden’s expected new approach toward the North.
One lawmaker cited the agency as saying North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is displaying excessive anger and taking irrational measures over the pandemic and its economic impact.
---
On this day in 1998 ...
Hells Angels kingpin Maurice (Mom) Boucher was acquitted of killing two Quebec prison guards.
---
ICYMI ...
A Venezuelan woman who believes she was used as part of Jason Kenney's argument not to lockdown restaurants in Alberta remembers her encounter with the premier as less dramatic than he suggested.
Carolina De La Torre says Kenney got her central feelings correct, but she said she did not break down into tears the way Kenney recalled.
"No crying," the 57-year-old woman said with a laugh during a phone interview Thursday.
She also said it was Kenney who approached her Calgary food court booth called Arepas Ranch for lunch in October, not the other way around as the premier told it.
After weeks of mounting COVID-19 cases, as more than 1,000 new cases and 16 deaths were reported on Tuesday, Kenney announced new rules that included making indoor private social events illegal.
During the news conference, Kenney gave an example of how much a lockdown would hurt businesses by telling the story of a Venezuelan refugee he met.
"A couple of weeks ago, I was in my constituency, at a little food court thing and a new Albertan, a refugee from Venezuela socialism, came up to me," Kenney said.
"She had just opened a little food kiosk, she recognized me, she came up to me, and she broke down in tears in front of me saying, 'sir, I put my entire life savings as a refugee into this business, we're struggling to pay the bills, if you shut me down, I'm going to lose it all, everything, and I'll be in abject poverty.'"
"For some, perhaps, it is a little bit too easy to say just flick a switch. Shut them down," Kenney said.
"I would ask people who have the certainty of a paycheque to think for a moment about those individuals whose entire life savings are tied up in businesses."
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 27, 2020