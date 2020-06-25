COVID-19 increases risk for Canada's 'invisible' homeless women: study

A man walks through a homeless camp where approximately 150 people are living at a parking lot on Port of Vancouver property adjacent to Crab Park, in Vancouver on June 10, 2020. A new report on women's homelessness in Canada reveals the number of women experiencing homelessness in Canada is dramatically underestimated. The study, led by the Women's National Housing & Homelessness Network, has found homelessness among women, especially for vulnerable populations, is made invisible by how it is defined, measured and how societies respond to housing needs. The federal government has provided funding to women's shelters as part of its response to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the report calls on Canada to take a more gender-sensitive approach to homelessness to stop large numbers of women from returning to violent and precarious situations. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck