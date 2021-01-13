China agrees to increase consular, family access for Spavor and Kovrig

A young man holds a sign bearing photographs of Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor, outside B.C. Supreme Court where Huawei chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou was attending a hearing, in Vancouver, on Tuesday January 21, 2020. Canada has obtained agreement to allow greater family and consular access for Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig, the two Canadians detained for more than two years in China.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck