TORONTO - Ontario is reporting 1,553 new COVID-19 cases over two days, and 12 new deaths.
The province says there were 746 new cases recorded today, and 807 on Monday.
Nine of the deaths were reported today, and three on Monday.
Health Minister Christine Elliott says today's new cases include 311 in Toronto, 135 in Peel Region and 116 in Ottawa.
She says 1,292 cases were marked as resolved over the two days.
The province has conducted more than 67,700 tests in that time.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 13, 2020.