The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada (All times Eastern):
11:15 a.m.
Ontario is reporting nearly 4,500 new cases of COVID-19 over two days.
The province says 2,553 new infections were recorded today and 1,939 on Monday.
Provincial COVID-19 data was not released yesterday due to the holiday.
Of today's tally, 895 cases are in Toronto, 496 are in Peel Region, 147 are in Windsor-Essex, 144 are in Hamilton and 142 are in York Region.
Health Minister Christine Elliott says 34,112 tests were completed on Monday and 39,565 the previous day.
---
11:15 a.m.
Nova Scotia is reporting two new cases of COVID-19 today.
There are now 30 active reported infections in the province.
One new case is in central zone and linked to a close contact of a previously reported case, and one is in northern zone, linked to travel outside Atlantic Canada.
One person is currently in hospital with the disease.
---
11:15 a.m.
Quebec is reporting 2,381 new cases of COVID-19 and 64 more deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus, including 17 that occurred in the past 24 hours.
Health officials said today hospitalizations rose by seven, to 1,131, and 148 people were in intensive care, a drop of two.
The province says it administered 2,857 vaccinations Monday, for a total of 22,500.
---
10:40 a.m.
Quebec's health minister is confirming the province's first case of a more contagious COVID-19 variant that was first identified in the United Kingdom.
Christian Dube said today the person who tested positive is a family member of someone who returned from the U.K. on Dec. 11.
The Health Department says the traveller and three members of their family all tested positive, but only one of them has been confirmed to be carrying what's know as the "S" variant.
The variant was first identified in the U.K. but has since spread to several other countries and has been confirmed by health authorities in British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario.
---
8:50 a.m.
Yukon's Health and Social Services Minister Pauline Frost says the territory has received its first shipment of the Moderna vaccine and the arrival marks a turning point in Yukon's fight against COVID-19.
Frost says 7,200 doses of vaccine arrived Monday and more shipments are expected in early January.
She says teams are being trained on safe storage, handling and delivery of the vaccine before vaccinations start next week, immunizing vulnerable groups first, such as high-risk long-term care residents and staff.
The territory has had 60 total cases of COVID-19 but none are currently active and 11 test results are still pending.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 29, 2020.