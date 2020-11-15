'He is not alone,' victim of Toronto's van attack struggles to understand Minassian

Flowers, notes and candles are piled high at a vigil on Yonge Street in Toronto, Tuesday, April 24, 2018. Dina Risin is terrified there are other men like Alek Minassian. On Tuesday, Risin logged in and watched the first day of the virtual murder trial for the man who has admitted to killing 10 people and 16 others by driving a van down a busy Toronto sidewalk. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Galit Rodan