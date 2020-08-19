Cape Breton man's $17.4-million lottery win his second jackpot in seven years

Raymond Lillington and his wife Gaye hold their cheque after winning the lottery for the second time during a presentation ceremony in Halifax on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020. A Cape Breton man has unbelievably struck it rich in the lottery for the second time in seven years collecting $17.4-million in a Lotto 6-49 draw. Raymond Lillington and his wife Gaye, of Dingwall, N.S., travelled to Halifax today where they were awarded their prize by Atlantic Lottery officials. Lillington's Aug. 15 jackpot win is the second largest lottery prize ever won in Nova Scotia and follows his $3.2-million win in 2013. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Keith Doucette