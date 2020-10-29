Trudeau condemns deadly attack at Nice church that killed three

French police officers and forensic officers work on the scene of the knife attack in front of Notre Dame church, in Nice, France, Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020. An attacker armed with a knife killed three people at a church in the Mediterranean city of Nice, the third attack in two months in France. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is condemning what he describes as a deadly terrorist attack in the French city of Nice. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Daniel Cole