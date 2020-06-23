TV, online ads, take lion's share of party election spending, new reports show

A voter marks a ballot behind a privacy barrier in the riding of Vaudreuil-Soulanges, west of Montreal, on election day, Monday, Oct. 19, 2015. Online advertising is coming close to rivalling television when it comes to how Canada's main political parties got their message out to Canadians last fall. The first election expense reports are now public on the Elections Canada website and show the Conservatives outspent the Liberals in their campaign effort with the financially-troubled NDP well behind.THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Graham Hughes