Canadian fans ready to embrace return of NHL in season restart amid summer heat

A patron watches TV in a bar prior to NHL exhibition action against the Columbus Blue Jackets in Toronto on Thursday, July 30, 2020. As summer heat shimmers off the pavement and parked cars become stultifying ovens, Canada’s favourite winter pastime is officially back. The question is whether fans, finally able to enjoy the outdoors in this COVID year of masks and misery, will tune in to watch NHL playoff hockey beamed in from empty hub-bubble arenas. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn