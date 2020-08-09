Black Nova Scotia man 'overjoyed' as struggle for land title moves forward

Christopher Downey and his wife Chrissy pose in front of their home in North Preston, N.S., Saturday, August 1, 2020. Christopher Downey finished building his home in 2002 on a parcel of land in North Preston, N.S., that has been in his family for generations. But it was only in late July that Downey says he found out the province intends to issue him a certificate of claim to the land upon which his house was built, the first step in his years-long fight for title. THE CANADIAN PRESS/TIM KROCHAK