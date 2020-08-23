Provincial police find body of missing paddleboarder in Lake of Two Mountains

A Surete du Quebec police car is seen in Montreal on July 22, 2020. Quebec provincial police say the body of a 28-year-old man who drowned after a paddleboarding accident in the lower Laurentians has been found. The body was discovered Sunday about 50 metres from the shore, not far from where he'd fallen into the Lake of Two Mountains near Oka provincial park, northwest of Montreal. The victim and a friend were out paddleboarding when they found themselves in the water about 5:45 p.m. Saturday evening. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson