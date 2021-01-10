COVID-19 vaccine arrives in remote First Nations across Canada

Chief Simon John of Ehattesaht First Nation receives his first dose of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, Jan. 4, 2021 in this handout photo. First Nations across Canada have begun to receive doses of COVID-19 vaccines as provincial immunization programs get underway and Indigenous leaders encourage people to roll up their sleeves. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Ehattesaht First Nation *MANDATORY CREDIT*