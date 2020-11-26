Alberta's chief medical health officer says she doesn't dictate policy decisions

EDMONTON - Alberta’s chief medical officer of health says she does not dictate public health decisions, nor should she, because she is not an elected official.
Dr. Deena Hinshaw says she's "profoundly disappointed" over a leak of confidential information from meetings she and her colleagues held to develop recommendations on how to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.
A CBC story tied to anonymous sources and audio recordings references discussions in which Hinshaw and Premier Jason Kenney’s government appeared to have been at odds on some aspects of policy.
Hinshaw started her daily COVID-19 briefing by saying the leak is a violation of an oath and lets down all the people who have worked hard to protect the health of Albertans.
She says the leaked talks were taken out of context because they only reflect a portion of discussions that took place over several days.
She says her role is to provide advice on different public health options, but it is up to the government to make the decisions.
Health Minister Tyler Shandro says he has full confidence in Hinshaw and she has nothing to apologize for.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 26, 2020.