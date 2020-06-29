Democracies must unite to share intel in disinformation fight, LeBlanc says

President of the Queen's Privy Council for Canada Dominic LeBlanc rises to respond to a question during Question Period in the House of Commons in Ottawa on February 4, 2020. The federal minister in charge of Canada's electoral integrity says democracies around the world have a lot to teach each other about how best to combat the ongoing scourge of online disinformation. New Brunswick MP Dominic LeBlanc, president of the Privy Council, was part of a panel discussion about disinformation, fake news and social media hosted by the Institute for Data, Democracy and Politics at George Washington University. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld