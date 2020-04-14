The latest news on the COVID-19 global pandemic (all times Eastern):
8 a.m.
A Toronto hospital has declared a COVID-19 outbreak in its intensive care unit.
St. Joseph's Health Centre says a patient who was recently in the unit had tested positive for COVID-19.
The hospital says two staff who had been in contact with that patient tested positive over the weekend and are both doing well at home.
---
7:30 a.m.
A seniors' home in Toronto says a total of 25 residents have died from COVID-19.
Eatonville Care Centre, in the city's west end, says the number has jumped due to new Toronto Public Health reporting guidelines.
Executive director Evelyn MacDonald says the deaths of nine residents due to unknown causes can now be attributed to COVID-19.
MacDonald says there are 49 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the home with six more test results are pending.
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 14, 2020