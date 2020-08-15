Quebec committee stands by legal clinic after founder's departure on misconduct claim

Lawyer Marc-Antoine Cloutier speaks with reporters in a Montreal courthouse Tuesday, September 20, 2016. An all-party Quebec committee looking at helping victims and survivors of sexual and conjugal violence say they stand behind a legal clinic following the recent departure of its founder due to misconduct allegations. The committee comprising members of the four major provincial political parties said in a statement Friday they were surprised and upset by the allegations against Juripop founding lawyer and chairman Marc-Antoine Cloutier. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson