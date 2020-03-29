'There isn't consistency:' COVID-19 response varies for children in care

Cora Morgan, First Nations family advocate, listens in as an unidentified indigenous 14-year-old boy speaks about an incident where he experienced racist slurs from a Winnipeg city employee at The Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs offices in Winnipeg, Monday, February 22, 2016. The First Nations Family Advocate Office phones in Winnipeg have been ringing continuously as parents, children and even social workers reach out looking for answers about what will happen to some of society's most vulnerable people as COVID-19 continues to spread. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods