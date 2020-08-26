Ontario reports 88 new cases of COVID-19, two new deaths related to coronavirus

TORONTO - Ontario is reporting 88 new cases of COVID-19 and two new deaths related to the coronavirus.
The total number of cases now stands at 41,695, which includes 2,802 deaths and 37,863 cases marked as resolved.
There were 115 cases newly marked as resolved in today's report.
Health Minister Christine Elliott says 29 of Ontario's 34 health regions are reporting fewer than five new cases.
She says 20 of those reported no new cases at all.
The province was able to complete 21,960 tests in the previous day.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 26, 2020.