Halifax-area firm ready to roll out drug-dispensing machines to fight opioid crisis

MySafe Verified Identity Dispensers are shown in this undated handout photo. A Halifax-area company is rolling out five drug-dispensing machines across Canada this week that it says will help battle the country's opioid crisis. Dispension Industries Inc. says its machines, which look like an ATM and weigh 360 kilograms, can dispense drugs such as hydromorphone to people addicted to opioids by scanning their palm. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Dispension Industries Inc. *MANDATORY CREDIT*