SASKATOON - Police in Saskatchewan have issued an Amber Alert for a missing four-year-old girl.
Saskatoon police say Journey Kay was last seen at about 2 a.m. Tuesday at her home on Devonshire Crescent in the city's west end.
Police initially said that Journey's mother felt that the child had left the home with a woman known to the family.
They later corrected that to say the woman was not known to the family.
Journey is described as Indigenous, 2-foot-7 and 50 pounds, with shoulder-length black hair.
She was last seen wearing a two-tone white and black dress with flowers on the front and pink sandals with grey soles.
The unnamed suspect is described as an Indigenous, 5-foot-6, with medium-length black hair and a feather or wing tattoo on her right shoulder chest area.
The woman was last seen wearing a camouflage tank top, black shorts and black sandals.